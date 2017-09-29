Abrams Artist Agency has signed Carly Jibson, one of the stars of TBS’ new comedy series The Guest Book, which was recently picked up for second season. Abrams will rep the actress in all areas including literary, and she will continue to be managed by Inclusive Management and Production. Jibson also appears on Season 2 of the Tig Notaro/Diablo Cody-created Amazon series One Mississippi, which is currently available to stream.

REX/Shutterstock

Alyssa Diaz, who most recently recurred on Showtime’s Ray Donovan and CBS’ summer drama Zoo, has joined the Gersh client list for agency representation. The actress will continued to be repped by Theo Swerissen Management. On the film side, Diaz next appears in the Isaac Ezban-directed drama Parallel. Other credits include Red Dawn and Shark-Night 3D.