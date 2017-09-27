ABC’s World News Tonight With David Muir snapped NBC Nightly News‘ 20-year total viewer lock on the evening race, taking the win for the 2016-2017 season. Peter Jennings was ABC’s evening news anchor the last time the network pulled this off.

World News Tonight is the only broadcast evening newscast that did not lose viewers year-to-year. ABC’s newscast is flat, flat being the new up, and World News Tonight‘s 2015-2016 season was its best tally in nine years.

Muir’s newscast clocked 8.3 million viewers. NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt scored 8.2 million viewers. CBS Evening News tallied 6.6M viewers.

Holt’s newscast won the genre in the news demo; 2M of his viewers fell into the key 25-54 age bracket. Muir’s total take included 1.8M news-demo viewers, and CBS Evening News logged 1.5M in the key demo.

All three programs were down year to year in the age bracket, season to season.