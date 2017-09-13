In a competitive situation, ABC has landed We Can Do Better, a single-camera comedy from former The Last Man On Earth writer-producer Liz Cackowski and the Fox series’ executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Seth Cohen. The project has received a script commitment with significant penalty. 20th Century Fox TV, where Lord and Miller’s production company is based, is the studio.

Written by Cackowski, We Can Do Better, which echoes All In the Family a bit, centers on a soccer mom who deals with her newly “Woke” life in the south as a parent, wife, American citizen, and daughter of hard core conservative parents.

Cackowski executive produces alongside Lord Miller’s Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Seth Cohen, while the company’s Katie Newman serves as a producer.

Cackowski, who came out of Second City, is a writer and actress. She spent four years as a writer on Saturday Night Live and worked on Last Man On Earth for the last three seasons, most recently as supervising producer. Prior to that, she was an Executive Story Editor on NBC’s Perfect Couples and Community and also co-created and starred in The Jeanne Tate Show. Cackowski, who has a recurring role on ABC/20th TV’s Speechless, is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.