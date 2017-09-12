Kyle Richards ‘s upbringing inspired the 1970s-set dramedy American Woman, starring Alicia Silverstone, which went to series at TV Land and will help launch Paramount Network. Now the real-life experiences of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star have inspired another project, drama Glass Houses, which has been put in development at ABC. It comes from former The Good Wife executive producer Leonard Dick, Working Title, Universal TV and NBCUniversal International Studios.

ABC

Written by Dick, Glass Houses is described as a big, fun family drama set against L.A.’s high-end real estate world. Told from the perspective of our emotionally and financially overextended lead Anisa Shattenkirk-Glass, we follow Anisa and a colorful ensemble of characters as she launches her own company and challenges the dominance of the grand dame of the L.A. real estate world, her former employer and mother-in-law, Dahli.

Dick executive produces alongside Richards and Working Title’s Andrew Stearn, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Universal Television and NBCUniversal International Studios are producing.