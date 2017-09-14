ABC has put in development single-camera comedy We All Got Junk from actor-writer Stephen Schneider, producer Will Gluck and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Schneider, We All Got Junk is inspired by the successful recycling business founded by Schneider and his brothers. It follows a scrappy working-class family struggling to keep their company afloat while navigating the personality clashes that come along with running a family business, where at any given moment someone’s either being hugged or choked.

Gluck and Richie Schwartz executive produce via Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment, along with Jonathan Groff. There are no current plans for Schneider to act in the project, which reunites him with ABC, where he starred opposite Jenna Elfman in the live-action/CGI comedy series Imaginary Mary last season.

Stephen Schneider, along with his brothers Cory and Barry founded Gizmogul in the basement of their childhood home. Over the past decade, it has become a leading mobile device and electronic scrap recycle, handling millions of devices each year.

Schneider also recurs on Comedy Central’s Broad City and FX’s You’re the Worst. On the film side, he’s currently shooting the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee for Paramount. He’s repped by UTA, Rise Management and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Gluck, Schwartz and Groff are also repped by UTA.

Family workplace comedies are popular this season with several buys so far, including NBC’s Sour Mash.