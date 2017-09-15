ABC has bought two projects from studios-based Mandeville TV — police drama Safe Harbor from Detroit 1-8-7 creator Jason Richman, and business start-up drama Mavericks from Brooklyn Girls author Gemma Burgess. Both projects are executive produced by Mandeville TV’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Richman is returning to the cop beat with Safe Harbor, moving from Motor City, where his ABC series Detroit 1-8-7 was set, to Los Angeles. Written and executive produced by him, Safe Harbor centers on the cops of LAPD’s Harbor Division, who bristle at the idea of another armchair outsider taking their fired Captain’s place. All this as Oriana Cloverfield embarks on a second career in law enforcement. As a recruit on patrol, Cloverfield witnesses the warts and all challenges and dedication of her fellow officers as well as the systemic mismanagement imposed on them from above. She ultimately shocks everyone as she reveals her true identity… she’s not just a new recruit, but the new Captain who wanted a view from the trenches. Cloverfield sets out to change the culture but gets pushback from those who think her unorthodox methods have crossed the line.

Richman, who is under an overall deal at ABC Studios, was recently a writer on PBS’ Mercy Street. His feature credits include Swing Vote for Disney (Touchstone). He’s repped by CAA.

ABC

Burgess writes and co-executive produces Mavericks. The logline: Ten years ago, Airbnb, Uber and Blue Apron didn’t exist and today they’re valued at 86 billion dollars combined, however just one in ten start-ups has a shot. Only the crème de la crème of entrepreneurs – the eccentrics, the pioneers confident to the point of sociopathic – are able to succeed. Mavericks is set in the cut-throat world of the start-up gold rush, where Three young entrepreneurs share this obsession with greatness in an elite shared workspace known as “The Forge”; a hotbed of competition and sexual tension where no one is safe from elimination.

Burgess is the author of the popular Brooklyn Girls book series, about five twentysomething women and the humor, heartbreak and drama that bring them together. She also authored books The Dating Detox and A Girl Like You (HarperCollins UK).

Mavericks is Burgess’ second sale to ABC. She also had True Love set up for development at the network in 2015. She is repped by APA.

In addition to Mavericks and Safe Harbor, Mandeville TV has another drama in development at ABC, from former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark and writer-producers Elizabeth Craft & Sara Fain.