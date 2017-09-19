ABC has put in development Fertile, a single-camera workplace comedy from Black List scribe Annie Neal (Beauty Queen), The Goldbergs executive producer Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures TV.

ABC

Written and executive produced by Neal, Fertile centers on Amy, a late-thirtysomething, Cleveland-based fertility doctor who, after an earth-shattering curveball in her personal life, opens her own start-up clinic in the heart of the Midwest. The project, inspired by Neal’s real-life fertility-related experiences, stems from a blind deal she had made with Sony TV. Robinson executive produces via his Sony Pictures TV-based DRP Doug Robinson Productions.

Fertile is Robinson’s second sale under his newly launched banner, which recently entered a four-year overall deal at SPT. He also has a multi-camera family comedy with The Goldbergs co-executive producer Dan Levy, which received a put pilot commitment at ABC.

Neal’s original screenplay Beauty Queen appeared on the 2013 Black List, and she’s also doing a rewrite of Agatha at Paramount.

Neal is repped by CAA, Good Fear and attorney Jeff Frankel.