IF you were thinking, “All I want for A Christmas Story is Matthew Broderick,” then Fox has some holiday cheer for you. The two-time Tony winner will narrate the network’s live production of the classic Midwestern holiday tale, which airs December 17.

As the narrator, Broderick will provided voice-over as the grown-up Ralphie Parker, who looks back with love and humor on his favorite childhood Christmas. The actor, whose screen credits range from WarGames and Ferris Beuller’s Day Off to The People v. O.J. Simpson and the upcoming toon feature Amusement Park, joins Maya Rudolph in the show. Additional castings will announced soon.

Fox said last month that a nationwide casting call in underway for the lead role of Ralphie, a bright but not precocious 9-year-old whose only dream is to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.

Based on the 2012 Broadway production, the three-hour A Christmas Story Live! hails from Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and will be executive produced by Grease: Live veterans Marc Platt and Adam Siegel. Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary, who also worked on Grease: Live, serve as co-executive producers and writers. Scott Ellis is an executive producer and will serve as the director overseeing the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski also is an EP and will serve as the live television director.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who composed the original score to Broadway’s A Christmas Story: The Musical, are composing several new songs for Fox production.