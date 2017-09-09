Longtime Ryan Murphy collaborator Bradley Buecker (American Horror Story, Glee) has been tapped to direct the opening episode of 9-1-1, Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s upcoming drama series for Fox, which is set to premiere in midseason. He will continue as producing director on the series, serving as an executive producer.

Buecker replaces McG, who was previously slated to direct and executive produce but has left the Fox/’20th TV project due to creative differences and is now shepherding a True Lies reboot for Fox and 20th TV.

Written and executive produced by Murphy and Falchuk and starring Angela Bassett and Peter aKrause, 9-1-1 is a procedural drama that explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Another longtime Murphy collaborator, Tim Minear (Feud, American Horror Story), serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Buecker’s collaboration with Murphy dates back to Murphy’s FX series Nip/Tuck. Buecker served as co-executive producer/director on The New Normal and as executive producer/director on Glee and Scream Queens. He serves in the same capacity on American Horror Story, recently directing the opening episode of the current installment, Cult. Buecker is repped by WME and Jewerl Ross at Silent R Management.