Stephen Colbert was the host of the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS tonight, and The Handmaid’s Tale was a big winner. But it was Donald Trump who was in the spotlight in glaring overkill.

“In a way, this is all your fault,” the Last Show host told the well-heeled crowd early on at the Microsoft Theater of Trump’s rise to the White House because the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host was denied an Emmy win back in the day. As he has said in the past few weeks and night after viewership-topping late-night, Colbert was quick to reiterate his belief on Sunday that Trump is the biggest TV star around. Following that up with a weak gag about last year’s record low ratings, the POTUS attacks went on as former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made a surprise roll-on on the CBS broadcast show with a portable podium and a slew of untruths.

There had been rumors dribbling out that a big political stunt was in the works for tonight’s ceremony with Hillary Clinton and a Game of Thrones stunt getting the most buzz. The ex-Secretary of State did not show up but got a shout-out for her “grace” in the first half-hour of the show from Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon in her Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series win. Alec Baldwin’s hit at Trump finally getting an Emmy in his Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series win and using looking like the President as a form of birth control just piled it on.

Yes, The Handmaid’s Tale and its lead Elisabeth Moss, This Is Us‘ Sterling K Brown, Nicole Kidman and HBO’s Big Little Lies and Veep were among the big winners on the shindig, However, even before Colbert hit the stage in DTLA on Sunday with the Handmaids from that winning Hulu show based on Margaret Atwood’s Tale, Trump was unsurprisingly the Mocked-in-Chief, again and again from the backstage opening song and on and on.

From his days on The Daily Show to heights of CBS late-night, Colbert is a total pro and has made gotten a lot of traction out of the 45th President of the United States but the 2017 Emmys could have used a lot less Trump and a lot more spontaneity. A deftness that is certainly required if the show wanted to put up a real fight against the Green Bay Packers taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Week 2 of Sunday Night Football, which was a blowout 34-10 for Georgia-based team as the just over three-hour long Emmys ended tonight

Such “lightning in a bottle,” to take Mom star Allison Janney’s clichéd on-stage words, was provided by Dave Chappelle. A winner at this year’s Creative Emmys for his cutting SNL hosting stint the weekend after the Presidential election last year, the almost always languid comic slayed with seemingly tossed off lines from the teleprompter about “skipping rehearsal” and “DC Public Schools” as he and Melissa McCarthy gave out the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series award to the long running Lorne Michaels run show.

A winner tonight, HBO’s John Oliver punted Chappelle’s off-script verbiage to a social media power play when he advocated viewers posting #DCPublicSchools to create a Twitter trend, which promptly occurred.

Or at least let fellow CBS late-nighter and Tony host James Corden get his shot the next time the House of Moonves has the Emmys in a few years. Corden’s mock praise of time slot rival Seth Meyers with his line of “that thing you said abut Trump being bad, so fresh” was a direction tonight’s show could have gone.

Compared the sharp and varied Jimmy Kimmel hosted Emmys of last year, this year felt like it had one note and was determined to play it, even when it had become deafening. As was crystal clear when Kimmel showed up to share a drink with Colbert and slap around multiple winner Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Also in contrast, sure, they blasted Trump as “a sexist, egotist, lying hypocritical bigot.” Yet, the deafening roar and standing ovation that greeted Grace and Frankie stars and disappointed Emmy nominees Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin received when they were reunited on-stage at the Microsoft with their 9-to-5 co-star Dolly Parton felt like that jolt that an award show is supposed to deliver. That aside, the sustained sharpness of the host wasn’t the only thing missing from the Emmys this year.

Due to kicking off their penultimate season outside the eligibility period this year, past two-time Best Drama winner, Game of Thrones wasn’t an Emmy player tonight nor was last year’s Best Actress Drama winner Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black, for the same reason. As TV Academy voters love to stick with past winners, the absence of the HBO blockbuster partially opened up the categories for the victories by The Handmaid’s Tale and Moss.

Thought the final season of Orphan Black will undoubtedly be in the running, we may see a somewhat similar scenario next year when it comes to GoT. The jury is still out if he final season of the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss executive produced series based on George R.R. Martin’s books will be on HBO in time to be counted in the 2018 Emmys.

The battle for the Iron Throne isn’t the only wrath the Emmys face – and I don’t mean a Trump tweet.

In the end, even as RuPaul makes a great Emmy, we may have seen the limits of Stephen Colbert’s considerable powers tonight. Which, after the lame job Jimmy Fallon did with the Golden Globes in January, now puts NBC in the spotlight for who will front the Emmys next year when it is back on the Comcast-owned network or shall they just call Dave Chappelle now?