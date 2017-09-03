3 Arts Entertainment has hired Magical Elves development executive Dunia McNeily as a manager in its Los Angeles office, where she will work predominately with unscripted talent on the hosting, acting and branding side.

She had been Director of Development and head of Digital & Branded Content at Magical Elves and developed series including Netflix’s Chasing Cameron, YouTube Red’s Lindsey Stirling: Brave Enough, Nickelodeon’s All In with Cam Newton, CNBC’s Cleveland Hustles and the upcoming series Top Chef Jr. for NBCUniversal’s Universal Kids.

Before that she was Manager of Development and Original Programming at E! Entertainment.

“Dunia has had a long and successful history dealing with talent and she has terrific relationships with producers and buyers in the unscripted space,” 3 Arts partner Michael Rotenberg said in announcing the hire today. “We know she will make a great manager and expand our clients’ abilities to create and work in the unscripted and digital spaces.”