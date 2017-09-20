Twentieth Century Fox Film and Locksmith Animation have entered into a multi-year production partnership to release one animated film every year to 18 months. The U.K. based studio will develop and produce projects completely there and Locksmith partner Double Negative providing digital production. That product will then be released by Fox.

Locksmith Animation co-CEOs Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart formed the studio in 2014 with the support of co-founder Elisabeth Murdoch. For Fox, it brings in another company besides Blue Sky Studios into the studio to rely on for a picture a year.

“As we redouble our efforts in the family and animation space, there is no better partner in world to welcome into our family than Locksmith,” said 20th Century Fox’s chairman/CEO Stacey Snider.