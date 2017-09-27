The seventh annual Streamy Awards are being presented tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and you can follow the hardware disbursement here as Deadline updates the winners list live.

Streamy Awards

Produced by dick clark productions, the Streamys celebrate the best in online video and the creators behind it. This year will feature the first Purpose Awards, planned as an annual event recognizing creators, brands and nonprofits that make a difference in their communities and positively impacting humankind.

DCP Social

Jon Cozart is hosting the show, which will feature a performance by Village People with original singer Victor Willis back out front for the first time in three decades. Scheduled presenters include Connor Franta, Gigi Gorgeous, Mamrie Hart, Grace Helbig, Laura Marano, Tyler Oakley, Lilly Singh and the Try Guys.

YouTube personality and filmmaker Casey Neistat and go90’s original series Mr. Student Body President come into the ceremony with a leading six nominations each. Following with four each are the drama series Caught, multi-hyphenate Lilly Singh, and Steven Suptic’s Sugar Pine 7. Other nominees include Cameron Dallas, Dolan Twins, FENTY PUMA by Rihanna, Kevin Durant, Lele Pons, Liza Koshy and Logan Paul.

Last year’s big winners at the Streamys were Yousef Erakat as Entertainer of the Year and YouTube’s The Philip DeFranco Show as Show of the Year.

Here is the 2017 list of winners announced thus far:

Food:

Worth It

Branded Video or Series:

The Disappearing Girl, Collins Key (AT&T)

Beauty:

PatrickStarrr

Feature:

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

Acting in a Drama:

DeStorm Power (“Caught’)

Action or Sci Fi:

Crypt TV

Acting in a Comedy:

Mamrie Hart (“Dirty 30”)

Dance:

Alyson Stone

Ensemble Cast:

Mr. Student Body President

Storyteller:

King Bach

Breakout Creator:

David Dobrik

Breakthrough Artist:

Poppy

First Person:

Lilly Singh

Live:

SMOSH Live