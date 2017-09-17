Fashion on the Emmy Awards red carpet this afternoon covered a wide spectrum with an extra splash of silver — and a page out of the recent Venice Film Festival. Black-ish nominee Tracee Ellis Ross and Veep nominee Anna Chlumsky sported long shiny numbers as did Orange Is The New Black’s Laverne Cox. Westworld’s Tessa Thompson went metallic, too, in myriad hues. Big Little Lies’ Nicole Kidman towered in red and 13-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown graced the proceedings in a stunning white gown.

Some stylists must have also been paying close attention to the Lido, where Venice’s red carpet saw a lot of leg thanks to sky-high slits earlier this month, ie, Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter. In other adornments, Emily Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani and more sported the blue ACLU lapel ribbons which we recently saw at the Creative Arts Emmys.

