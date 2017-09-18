The TV Academy doled out 27 awards tonight during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, but only a dozen programs went home with hardware. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and HBO’s Big Little Lies led the way with five wins apiece, followed by NBC’s Saturday Night Live with four. No other show won more than two.

Netflix’s Black Mirror: San Junipero was a surprise double winner including Outstanding Television Movie over PBS’ Sherlock: The Lying Detective — last year’s winner for The Abominable Bride episode — and high-profile HBO projects with huge stars: The Wizard of Lies with Robert De Niro and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, toplined by Oprah Winfrey.

Donald Glover was a double winner for FX’s Atlanta, scooping one Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and another for writing, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver doubled up with second consecutive wins for Variety Talk Series and writing.

Here is the list of wins by program tonight, followed by a list of top winners including last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys:

Big Little Lies: 5

The Handmaid’s Tale: 5

Saturday Night Live: 4

Atlanta: 2

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: 2

Black Mirror: San Junipero: 2

Veep: 2

The Crowd: 1

Master of One: 1

The Night Of: 1

This Is Us: 1

The Voice: 1

Total number of 2017 Emmy winners inckuding Creative Arts (three or more):

Saturday Night Live: 9

Big Little Lies: 8

The Handmaid’s Tale: 8

The Night Of: 5

Stranger Things: 5

Veep: 5

Westworld: 5

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: 4

Samurai Jack: 4

The Crown: 3

Hairspray Live!: 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race: 3

