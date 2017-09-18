There were 27 awards handed out tonight during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, but the TV Academy didn’t exactly spread the wealth: Only five networks were represented onstage.

HBO, as usual, led the field, with NBC making a strong showing for the Big 4 broadcast nets. Hulu topped fellow streamer Netflix for the first time — all for Outstanding Drama Series winner The Handmaid’s Tale — while their online rival Amazon Prime went home empty-handed. FX was the only basic cabler to represent.

Here is the list of wins by network tonight (not including last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys):

HBO: 10

NBC: 6

Hulu: 5

Netflix: 4

FX: 2