There were 27 awards handed out tonight during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, but the TV Academy didn’t exactly spread the wealth: Only five networks were represented onstage.
HBO, as usual, led the field, with NBC making a strong showing for the Big 4 broadcast nets. Hulu topped fellow streamer Netflix for the first time — all for Outstanding Drama Series winner The Handmaid’s Tale — while their online rival Amazon Prime went home empty-handed. FX was the only basic cabler to represent.
Here is the list of wins by network tonight (not including last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys):
HBO: 10
NBC: 6
Hulu: 5
Netflix: 4
FX: 2