The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are underway live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s races appear more wide open than usual, with fewer locks than in years past. That should make for good viewing — and is certain to wreck many an office pool along the way. Below is s a running list of winners as they’re announced tonight, so keep refreshing for the latest.

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta

B.A.N.

FX Networks • FX Productions

Donald Glover, Directed by

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow – The Crown