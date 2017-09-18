The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are underway live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s races appear more wide open than usual, with fewer locks than in years past. That should make for good viewing — and is certain to wreck many an office pool along the way. Below is s a running list of winners as they’re announced tonight, so keep refreshing for the latest.
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta
B.A.N.
FX Networks • FX Productions
Donald Glover, Directed by
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
John Lithgow – The Crown