The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards is underway at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, with CBS broadcasting live and Stephen Colbert hosting. The race to watch is Best Drama Series, wide open this year without reigning two-time winner Game Of Thrones. It features five newcomers and could produce either the first streaming series winner, with Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Netflix’s The Crown and Stranger Things all nominated, or the first broadcast series to take the marquee spot since Fox’s 24 in 2006 if NBC’s breakout This Is Us comes out on top. On the comedy side, newcomer Atlanta is trying try to dethrone Veep in the top category. Follow along with Deadline below as we break down the night’s winners and the best (and not so best) moments:
WINNER: Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series – Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale
We should’ve seen this coming — Colbert as a naked robot from Westworld.
Didn’t seem too long ago that critics were writing off the show, saying that it sucked.
Here’s Greg Evans’ oral history of this landmark year for SNL.
Lorne kind of alluded to that without saying so. What a year for SNL. Coming off its highest rated season on 20 years, had record number of nominations. And three acting wins already.
Would the show have been memorable at all without Trump? Does he merit a thank you?
Saturday Night Live is tied with Westworld for the most nominations this year – 22 in total
If anything can knock Veep off its perch this year, Atlanta stands a strong shot.
WINNER: Outstanding Variety Sketch Series – Saturday Night Live
Very likely. Also, the best comedy series winner offer is supported by writing or directing win. Is this an indication for a possible best series upset over Veep?
Will all Donald Glover’s backstage questions be about Star Wars?
Donald Glover, our cover star earlier in the year, wins his first Emmy – there are more noms to come for him and the exceptional Atlanta tonight.
WINNER: Outstanding Directing in a Comedy – Donald Glover, Atlanta
Can we make David Chappelle the next Emmy host? Please, even if he skips the rehearsal? Most natural funny lines so far
She stuck to the female empowerment theme. She lent her considerable talents to a short film called The Good Time Girls, and because of it, costume designer Courtney Hoffman just got her directorial debut break in a big Amblin action movie called Ruthless, about a female assassin. The landscape is improving for women, and it’s because of people like Dern, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.
Dern becomes the first winner of the evening not to reference politics in her speech.
Laura Dern: “Thank you to Nicole and Reese’s moms, for not only giving us extraordinary women, but extremely well-read women, because that’s how I’m getting parts.”
This is likely the first of several wins for the HBO limited series tonight.
WINNER: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series – Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
How can Alec Baldwin not win?
Emmys seem to like her better than they do Trump
And will Alec Baldwin who portrayed Trump to Kate’s Hillary also get the Emmy?
Will Hillary tweet back?
Kate McKinnon thanks Hillary Clinton “for your grace and grit”.
Two Emmy wins. Where does Kate McKinnon rank in the pantheon of all time great SNL female castmembers? She was breathtaking this past season.
The SNL dominating run continues this year with third consecutive Emmy win, following the best guest actor and actress statuettes last weekend.
WINNER: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Gina Rodriguez, getting her big feature break in a remake of Miss Bala, directed by Catherine Hardwicke
What can I say. Great movie. right now, Richard Curtis would probably have turned it into a limited series for Netflix.
“Most of all I have to thank Winston Churchill. In these crazy times, his life even as an old man reminds us what courage and leadership in government really looks like,” says Lithgow.
Don’t we all have to thank Winston Churchill, when you think about it?
That’s two references already
What is it with you and Love, Actually, Mike?
Or Hugh Grant, the best Brit Prime Minister, ever.
WINNER: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – John Lithgow – The Crown
Don’t forget Brian Cox, another 2017 Churchill.
The year of Winston Churchill. Gary Oldman turns in transformative performance in the film Darkest Hour. Oh, forgot, this is about TV, but had to say it as I saw Lithgow.
Sean Spicer in the house with his portable podium. It’s going to have to be a huge deal for anyone to beat the ex-White House Press Secretary’s on-stage appearance. That’s the takeaway moment from this year’s Emmy within the first 20 mins
Well played, Colbert
Melissa McCarthy’s reaction to the surprise appearance of Sean Spicer on the Emmy stage is tailor made for Twitter gifs.
“Shoulda gotten it” – still best line from Trump, or anyone from the 2016 campaign, on Apprentice not getting an Emmy.
Colbert has not forgotten Bill Maher’s N-word controversy either, listing him among the black actor nominees because “He is so comfortable using the N-word”.
And if you didn’t know, HBO got hit by hackers this summer, who wanted millions. Coming up empty handed, the self-titled Mr. Smith and crew dribbled out episodes of Insecure, Larry David’s new Curb, internal emails and GoT scripts. However, even though the premium cabler was besieged by unrelated leaks, Mr. Smith did not drop any episodes of the blockbuster.
While on my movie rant, glad that we took Stephen Kings It back from its miniseries origins. It has revived the spirits of every film exec in town. But I look at This is Us, and Dan Fogelman is an accomplished movie screenwriter who started this one as a spec script and went to the dark side with it. Wouldn’t a feature version have been our generation’s Terms of Endearment or Love Actually?
“Hacker ransom” – way too soon Stephen, way too soon
“Looking forward to the tweets” – Colbert to Trump, literally begging for it
I am a movie chauvinist, but movie biz is huffing and puffing as all the best writers and directors slum on TV. Nicole Kidman, De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, all doing their best work on TV? Reese Witherspoon, too? No wonder there are no movie stars anymore but Leo and Denzel. They are the only ones not slumming on TV or doing commercials.
First Game of Thrones reference and Les Moonves shout-out
Well, everything is better on TV
Somewhat surprisingly, the first dig in Stephen Colbert’s monologue is not at President Donald Trump as we expected but at HBO. “I hear HBO’s is bringing back the confederacy,” Allison Janney said, a reference to the network’s controversial new series Confederate, which involves modern-day slavery. “I’m canceling my subscription,” Anthony Anderson said.
There is a bird on Allison Janney’s shoulder, incessantly pecking her ear. you have to see it to believe it.
And we started with politics thanks to Anthony Anderson & West Wing alum & Mom start Allison Janney hitting that global warming and Selina Meyer in the White House briefing room on Trump…plus Chance the Rapper.
First Donald Trump white supremacist mention, courtesy of Julia Louis Dreyfus.
Though she risks getting upstaged by a bird at any moment, Mike…
I just got back from Toronto, and I don’t know if Allison Janney will win for Mom in heavy competition. She is a lock for an Oscar nom, playing Tonya Harding’s horrible mother, LaVona Golden. Even though she is an awful mom, every word out of her mouth is laugh out loud funny, and often touching. Wait for it!
Worth nothing these are all freshman shows and only one of them belongs to a major network. Where’s the quality with the Big Three or Big Four?
One question I have is how will the ratings look? Last year’s ABC broadcast show was an all-time low with 11.3 million viewers and a 2.8 in the 18-49 demo. Like tonight’s Colbert hosted shindig, the Jimmy Kimmel fronted 2016 Emmys faced a big Sunday Night Football game that ended up dominating the night. FYI, SNF tonight sees the Green Bay Packers taking on the Atlanta Falcons
Best drama series category for sure. There are four shows that I feel have a shot at winning, Stranger Things, The Crown, This Is Us and Handmaid’s Tale.
Well, Nellie, we are almost past the torturous Red Carpet arrivals interviews. The Emmys will start in a moment. What are the biggest questions you have tonight, in terms of tight categories?