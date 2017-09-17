The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards is underway at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, with CBS broadcasting live and Stephen Colbert hosting. The race to watch is Best Drama Series, wide open this year without reigning two-time winner Game Of Thrones. It features five newcomers and could produce either the first streaming series winner, with Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Netflix’s The Crown and Stranger Things all nominated, or the first broadcast series to take the marquee spot since Fox’s 24 in 2006 if NBC’s breakout This Is Us comes out on top. On the comedy side, newcomer Atlanta is trying try to dethrone Veep in the top category. Follow along with Deadline below as we break down the night’s winners and the best (and not so best) moments: