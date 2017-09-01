In the exclusive new teaser trailer of Stephen McCallum’s 1%, we are treated to some seriously gritty motorcycle gang action and drama. The Australian crime thriller marks the directorial debut for McCallum and is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival as part of their “Discovery” program.

McCallum tells Deadline, “1% is about brotherhood, loyalty, and betrayal set within the primal underworld of outlaw motorcycle gangs This clip gives you an insight into the visceral world of those outlaws who in medieval times would’ve been Kings and Queens.” He adds, ” This forbidden world was a really exciting canvas for a director. Matt Nable’s script was a hard hitting, character driven genre piece with strong Shakespearean themes. It jumped off the page and I knew immediately that I wanted to direct it. I’m very excited to show the world this first exclusive snippet, and to premiere the full film in Toronto next week.”

The film stars Ryan Corr (Mary Magdalene, Hacksaw Ridge), Abbey Lee (Dark Tower, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Neon Demon), Simone Kessell (San Andreas), Josh McConville (War Machine), Matt Nable (Hacksaw Ridge, Riddick), Aaron Pederson (Killing Ground). Jamie Hilton and Michael Pontin are the producers. Josh Pomeranz, Viv Scanu, Stephen Boyle, Phil Hunt, and Compton Ross are the executive producers.

U.S. domestic sales agents are UTA and Yale Chasin. International sales agents are Celluloid Dreams, Hengameh Panahi, and Charlotte Mickie. The film is set to premiere on Friday, September 8 at TIFF.