Zosia Mamet (Girls) and Lou Diamond Phillips will join the cast of FX’s hit, You’re The Worst, the show’s creator Stephen Falk announced at TCA. Falk said the show’s lead Aya Cash, who plays Gretchen, had “found” Mamet, adding, “she cast her.” Mamet will play Heidi, Gretchen’s estranged childhood friend. The pair will meet again when Gretchen returns home for a visit in episode 7 of the season– ‘Not a Great Bet.’ Falk added that Heidi “runs a roller skating rink,” and raised laughs when he explained that Lou Diamond Phillips’ character “does not roller skate, but has a weird relationship with lemons.”

Phillips will play himself, in fact. He appears as Becca and Lindsay’s father figure from back when he dated their mother 20 years ago. The sisters have searched him out to discover why he abandoned the family in the 90s. He appears in episode 10–’Dad-Not-Dad.’ Falk said they were “very excited” about the new additions.

The new season will open with the aftermath of Jimmy (Chris Geere)’s bungled proposal to Gretchen. “Stephen said, ‘He’s growing this beard and running away to punish himself.'” Geere said. “You always think he’s bad, but he’s never going to be good unless he’s with Gretchen.” It does seem reconciliation might be coming for the beleaguered couple. This seasons is out of his comfort zone in many ways,” Geere said. “However hard this journey’s going to be, this is inevitable.”

The secret of the show’s success, Falk said, is down to the genuine friendships among the cast. “I think they’re incredible actors, and they would probably be able to portray, or at least pretend to have chemistry, with a chair or a lamp,” he said. “It’s more important that as individuals they’re both just dope.” While the script of course has “inherent bite and conflict,” Falk said, “the reasons we’re on the air is these people really love each other. We have this bizarrely cohesive group of people who hang out on the weekends.”