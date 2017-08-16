Karl Gajdusek (Stranger Things) has been tapped as executive producer and showrunner for the upcoming second season of the Amazon half-hour dramedy Z: The Beginning Of Everything starring Christina Ricci.

The bio-series is based on the life of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald (Ricci), the brilliant, beautiful and talented Southern Belle who becomes the original flapper and icon of the wild Jazz Age in the 20s.

Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, who wrote the pilot and ran the series in the first season, will remain executive producers alongside Gajdusek, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon and Ricci.

Gajdusek recently sold his sci-fi spec Courage to Fox with Michael Ellenberg producing. He previously wrote Oblivion for Universal starring Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman. In TV, he co-created/executive produced the ABC drama series Last Resort and worked as an executive producer on the first season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Gajdusek is repped by Verve and Management 360.