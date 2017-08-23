CBS TV Studios is developing a drama series based on the hot Israeli drama format Your Honor (KVODO). The U.S. adaptation, eyed for premium cable and streaming networks, will be shepherded by the creators of two acclaimed legal drama series, Peter Moffat, whose BAFTA-winning Criminal Justice was the basis for HBO’s praised limited series The Night Of, and The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King.

Written by British TV writer/playwright Moffat, Your Honor follows the son of a respected judge who involved in a hit and run. Soon after they are both drawn into a high stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices when it comes to light that the victim was the son of a notorious crime boss.

Moffat executive produces with King Size Prods.’ Robert King, Michelle King and Liz Glotzer as well as Scripted World’s Alon Aronya and Rob Golenberg, who set up the format at CBS TV Studios while the original series was still in development at Israel’s Yes Studios, which also will executive produce the U.S. version. The project is expected to be taken out soon.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be involved with this incredible format and Peter Moffat, that rare writer whose wonderful plotting always comes from complex, emotionally-true characters,” said Robert and Michelle King

The original Israeli series, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Maschiach and produced by Ram Landes’ Koda Communications, won the Grand Prix at this year’s SeriesMania TV festival in Paris. Airing on the Israeli Pay TV platform Yes, the drama premiered earlier this year and was quickly renewed for a second season to debut next year. (You can watch a trailer without English subtitles under the post.) In addition, local versions of the show are in the works in Germany, Italy and Russia.

Moffat, a former barrister (lawyer), won two BAFTA Awards — best drama serial and best writer — for Criminal Justice and also executive produced HBO’s The Night Of. He is currently in production on his latest series for the BBC, The Last Post, which was picked up by Amazon for the U.S. He is repped by Paradigm/United Agents Bob Bookman Management and George Davis at Nelson Davis.

Robert and Michelle King co-created and serve as executive producers/showrunners on the CBS Studios-produced The Good Fight, a sequel to their CBS drama The Good Wife. It premiered earlier this year as the first original scripted series on the live-streaming/SVOD platform CBS All Access and has been renewed for a second season. The duo is repped by Paradigm and Del Shaw Moonves.

Aranya and Golenberg have executive produced several other series based on international formats that they’d brought to the U.S., including Hostages at CBS and Red Widow and Betrayal at ABC. Additionally, the company is developing Kilroy County with Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor, Miguel Arteta and Roberto Benabib attached.

CBS TV Studios, which has been actively expanding its business into cable and digital, also has in the works a premium comedy project starring and executive produced by Isla Fisher and produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.