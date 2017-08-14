Jill Hennessy, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen and Denim Richards are set for recurring roles opposite Kevin Costner in Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s straight-to-series period drama set to premiere in 2018.

From Oscar-nominated writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan (Hell Or High Water, Sicario) and the Weinstein Company, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny — where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations.

Hennessy is Senator Huntington, an ally of Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). St. Esprit will play Attorney General Stewart. Bohen and Richards will play Ryan and Colby, respectively, both cowboy wranglers.

Hennessy, best known for her starring roles on Crossing Jordan and Law & Order, most recently recurred on Shots Fired and Madam Secretary. Hennessy is repped by APA and More/Medavoy Management.

St. Esprit was recently cast in a multi-episode arc on CBS’ S.W.A.T and will be seen in an upcoming guest role on The Last Ship. He was last seen in Big Little Lies and The Fate Of The Furious. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Justice & Ponder.

Bohen can currently be seen in Sheridan’s recently released Wind River and will next be seen in Sheridan’s upcoming Sicario followup Soldado. He’s repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Zero Gravity Management.

As an actor, Richards played Jack Brown in Chickasaw Rancher, and was the keyboardist in The New Edition Story. He also was a writer/producer for The Forgotten Ones. He’s repped by DDO Artists Agency and Pink Hammer Entertainment.