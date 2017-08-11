Jefferson White (House of Cards) is set as a series regular and Chance star Gretchen Mol in a key recurring role opposite Kevin Costner in Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s straight-to-series period drama set to premiere in 2018.

From Oscar-nominated writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan (Hell Or High Water, Sicario) and the Weinstein Company, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny — where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations.

White will play Jimmy, a professional thief who joins a band of wranglers working with John Dutton. Mol will play Evelyn Dutton, wife of John Dutton and mother to his children and who has a contentious relationship with daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly).

White most recently recurred on Blindspot for NBC and just finished an arc on TNT’s The Alienist. He’s repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment.

Boardwalk Empire alumna Mol currently stars opposite Hugh Laurie on Hulu’s Chance, which premieres its second season in October, and previously recurred on Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle. She’s repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management.