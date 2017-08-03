Brothers & Sisters alum Dave Annable, Gil Birmingham (Hell or High Water) are set as leads, and Wendy Moniz (House of Cards) will recur in Yellowstone, the first original scripted series greenlighted by the new Paramount Network. The straight-to-series period drama starring Kevin Costner is from Oscar-nominated writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan (Hell Or High Water, Sicario).

Yellowstone, from the Weinstein Company, follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny — where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations. Cast also includes previously announced Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly.

Slate PR

Annable will play John Dutton’s oldest son Lee, a cowboy, who serves as his father’s right-hand man in running the ranch. Birmingham will portray Thomas Rainwater, a steely and proud Chief of an Indian Nation challenging the Dutton family. Moniz will play Montana Governor Lynelle Perry, who’s convinced John Dutton’s (Costner) son, Jamie Dutton (Bentley) is a natural for the political life.

Annable, known for his lead role as Justin Walker on all five seasons of Brothers & Sisters, will next be seen in two lead roles, in action film Armed Response opposite Wesley Snipes and in Discovery’s Final Vision opposite Scott Foley. He’s repped by UTA and manager Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment.

Birmingham co-starred in Sheridan’s critically praised film Hell or High Water and recently reunited for the upcoming release, Wind River. On TV, he currently recurs on Netflix’s The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Birmingham is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa.

Moniz can currently be seen on House of Cards in her second season playing widow Laura Moretti. Her other recent credits include recurring roles on Kingdom for DirecTV and Pure Genius for CBS, as well as the upcoming movie Wheelman for Netflix. She’s repped by Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and Don Buchwald & Associates.

Yellowstone begins production this month in Utah for premiere on Paramount Network in 2018.