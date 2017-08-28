Netflix has released a first-look at Errol Morris’s (The B-Side) upcoming documentary-scripted hybrid series Wormwood, a true story of Eric Olsen’s journey to uncover the truth about his father’s death. Starring Peter Sarsgaard, the six-part series, which combines narrative scenes, archival footage, and interviews, will screen at the Venice Film Festival before its debut on Netflix December 15.

Here’s the synopsis: Wormwood explores the limits of knowledge about the past and the lengths we’ll go in our search for the truth. A twisting, evolving story of one man’s sixty-year quest to identify the circumstances of his father’s mysterious death. Combining a virtuosic performance by Sarsgaard with Morris’ legendary interview style, Wormwood examines this case from every possible angle, bringing the viewer face-to-face with some of the United States’ darkest secrets.

Molly Parker, Christian Camargo, Scott Shepherd, Tim Blake Nelson, Jimmi Simpson, Bob Balaban, and Michael Chernus also co-star.

Check out the video above.