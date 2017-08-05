Update, Aug. 5: She’s not done yet. After becoming the highest-grossing film of the summer and the second-highest of the year, Warner Bros./DC’s Wonder Woman will cross the $400M mark at the domestic box office on Monday, becoming one of 19 titles to clock in that range on the all-time U.S/Canada chart. Worldwide she stands north of $794M, nearing $800M.
By Sunday, Wonder Woman is expected to reach $399.4M with $2.2M in her 10th weekend at 1,307 venues. Next B.O. target for Wonder Woman? Overtaking Sony’s Spider-Man 3 ($403.7M) and maybe even last summer’s Disney/Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War ($408M).
Warner Bros. confirmed the sequel for Wonder Woman at Comic-Con and a few days later announced its release date as Dec. 13, 2019. Leading gal Gal Gadot will put the boots back on, but no director is confirmed yet.
In a depressed summer box office, Wonder Woman has been the top draw, and despite opening lower than Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2., $103.2M to $146.5M, she has posted a near 3.9 multiple, which is higher than most superhero films, including Doctor Strange (2.7x) Captain America: Civil War (2.2x), Suicide Squad (2.4x), and Batman v. Superman (2x). The Patty Jenkins-directed movie has broken many glass ceilings, including the best opening ever for a title by a female director and the best global haul for a live-action film directed by a woman. Wonder Woman continues to show that there’s a big demand and big business for female-led tentpoles after Star Wars Force Awakes, Rogue One, and The Hunger Games trilogy.
We detail Wonder Woman‘s trajectory in the previous post.
Previous, July 18: As we first pointed out Friday night, Warner Bros./DC’s Wonder Woman will fly over Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at the domestic box office this coming weekend with more than $387M. This easily will make Wonder Woman the highest-grossing title of the domestic summer B.O. and the second best so far this year after Disney’s Beauty and the Beast ($504M).
DC beating a Marvel title at the summer box office?
That’s a feat no one saw coming at the start of the season, especially after Wonder Woman opened to 30% less than GOTG2‘s bow, $103.2M to $146.5M. Last summer, Disney/Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War was summer’s top-grossing live-action title with $408M, outstripping both WB/DC’s August release Suicide Squad ($325M) and Easter/spring title Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.4M).
Wonder Woman counts $381.5M through Monday, about $5.15M behind GOTG2‘s $386.7M. Among the first chapters for a solo superhero series, Wonder Woman is the second best on the all-time U.S./Canada B.O. chart after Sony/Marvel’s 2002 Spider-Man ($403.7M). She’s also the third-highest-grossing Warner Bros. release of all time stateside after The Dark Knight ($534.9M) and The Dark Knight Rises ($448.1M) –both DC titles — and the pic recently clicked past Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($381M).
Wonder Woman counts several benchmarks in what has been a sleepy summer with flagging ticket sales overall and plummeting exhibition stocks. The Patty Jenkins-directed movie notched the best opening ever for a title by a female director and the best global haul for a live-action film directed by a woman. In the wake of such low-budget duds as Fist Fight, CHIPS, The House and Unforgettable, as well as big-budget bombs like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Wonder Woman stands as an oasis at the 2017 box office for WB, easily the studio’s biggest title, followed by The Lego Batman Movie ($175.8M) and Kong: Skull Island ($168M). Despite the combined $1.6 billion worldwide B.O. success of WB’s DC titles Suicide Squad and Batman v. Superman last year, both were met with a lukewarm response from audiences and an even worse slapping by critics. Wonder Woman suffered neither, with an “A” CinemaScore and a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92% Fresh. The “A” CinemaScore comes with a 3.6 box office multiple off a pic’s opening, and that’s exactly where Wonder Woman stands right now.
For star Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman easily is her highest-grossing film at the domestic B.O. It’s her second to cross the $300M threshold after BvS, with the DC superhero easily blowing smoke in the face of the actress’ Fast and Furious titles: Fast and Furious ($155M), Fast Five ($209.8M) and Fast & Furious 6 ($238.7M).
Wonder Woman‘s stateside climb has been one of soft weekend-to-weekend declines, which have averaged 37% each weekend during its run. By comparison, GOTG2 logged an average of -42% each weekend in its first six weekends following its opening. Most superhero movies can drop anywhere between 55% to the low 60%-tile in their second go-round, and Wonder Woman only dipped 43%.
A lot of this box office momentum can be attributed to the strong turnout by female audiences who have been waiting for this classic superhero’s big screen debut. With any four-quad superhero movie, there’s never any concern about guys showing up; it’s typically the females who trail just a tad behind. But in comScore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak audience polls, women outweighed men 55% to 45% when it came to buying tickets to Wonder Woman, with females ages 25 and up (32%) leading the way, followed by men 25+ (29%) and women under 25 (23%). Forty percent bought tickets because they had been waiting for a Wonder Woman movie, while 28% bought tickets because they’re Gadot fans.
Speaking of the Israeli actress, she will be at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday along with the Justice League team, breaking more DC news.
If Marvel’s Star Lord gang has any bragging rights over Diana Prince this summer, it’s at the foreign and global tills, where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 boasts $472.7M abroad and a $859.4M worldwide cume to Wonder Woman‘s $385.3M foreign take and $766.8M global B.O. Unlike last summer, when Captain America: Civil War and Finding Dory easily eclipsed the $1 billion mark worldwide, no summer release has clicked past that mark to date. This leaves Beauty and the Beast and Fate of the Furious as the only 2017 titles to gross more than $1 billion.
The DCEU will beat Disney’s MCU movies at the US box office, for the second year in a row.
There is no superhero fatigue, just MCU fatigue – whatever the fanboys say.
It barely beat it last year in the US box office.
The difference in the US box office between both DCEU and MCU from 2016 is a partly $14,733,979.
That’s hardly constituting MCU fatigue. Wonder Woman has the luxury of being the most well known female superhero in comics so it’s success isn’t surprising but eventually The DCEU has to take a big risk in terms of properties and Wonder Woman wasn’t a big risk. It was pretty much a safe bet success wise. The MCU despite its criticisms built its universe on its B and C list. I guarantee The DCEU wouldn’t have success if it started with its B and C List. The DCEU has played it quite safe using The trinity trump card and anything Batman-esque.
The test will be if DCEU can launch an obscure property without relying on its A list. The MCU has proved that it can make success stories out of its B and C list.
Oh please Wonder Woman was basically an unknown outside of the United States. And she was the biggest risk Warner Bros could’ve taken. This is all considering it starred an unknown actress and was directed by a female. Doesn’t matter if the character is A list or not. By your logic, that means that post-avengers, Marvel’s solo films should be producing an obscene amount of cash at the box office. This is just you ignoring the fact that DC has an unequivocal win compared to Marvel. And if you think Wonder Woman wasn’t a risk, why do you think Marvel hasn’t put out a female fronted superhero film yet? And if A list characters are supposed to make more money at the box office, why is Spider-Man homecoming trailing and dropping significantly at the box office? Considering that it’s gotten great critic and audience reviews. Why did it open less on opening weekend and dropped more on second weekend than Guardians of the Galaxy vol 2? I thought Spidey was an A lister? Wonder Woman had so much riding on it and despite the negative reaction to the DCEU from their previous movies, a lot of people expected Wonder Woman to fail. So your argument as to why it has succeeded and beat out most of Marvel’s films are pretty much moot.
A great superhero movie is a win for all of us, whether it’s DC, Marvel, or Black Horse. Stop with all this partisan bickering. We are living in the golden age of comic book and genre films/TV and should just enjoy it!
Yes wonder wonan is less unknown outside america thats why it made less there. The post is about domestic box office not world wide . World wide guardians is the winner. And he is right about DC playing it safe. Just wait for shazam you’ll find it out yourself
I must agree with you every step of the way – despite the fact that I am a bigger fan of Marvel than of DC (considering the vast majority of my comic book inventory is Marvel).
Enjoy your first and only win DC.
There’s more wins coming from DC that we are going to enjoy but thanks for the thought.
Nah… oscar. And only 4 movies. More to come
I AGREE WITH YOU,,,WONDER WOMAN IS NOT KNOWN IN THE REST OF THE COUNTRY,,NOT EVEN IN JAPAN AND CHINA..SO HER BOX OFFICE MILESTONES IS TRULY UNBELIEVABLE..
It was not safe and Wonder Women was a big risk because not one person thought it would do this good and I even saw some predict just 200 million and 300 worldwide. She might be well known but she has been out of the mainstream public for a little while now. Please do not try to downplay what the movie did.
If i’m not wrong i guess she wrestled with doomsday last year in BvS
And now they’ve proven they can make the same middling success out of their A list characters! Welcome home Spiderman.
Mabel fanboy enjoy the summer it’s almost time to go back to school. Don’t be so butt hurt, guardians was still a good movie.
“whatever the fanboys say” – are you referring to yourself? You’re clearly a DCEU fanboy :P
Let’s see how the DCEU does in 2018. Will Aquaman beat Infinity War? If you really aren’t a fanboy, I’m expecting your comment next year to say: “There is no superhero fatigue, just DCEU fatigue”. Because next year the DCEU won’t stand a chance to go on top again. Infinity War vs Aquaman? We all know which movie comes out on top at the box office there.
Comparing an Avengers movie to Aquaman is just as fair as comparing Justice League(DC’s Avengers) to Thor or GotG. Anyways, good luck with your “MCU fatigue” theory lel
If you want a “fair” comparison, let’s see how DC’s first big team up movie(Justice League)’s box office numbers stand up when compared with the MCU’s first big team up movie(The Avengers) in a few months.
Aquaman will gross better than black panther and antman 2 for sure. And as for infinity war, it will gross less than JL. And even China (which is getting tired of marvel nonsense) won’t be able to cover it’s disappointing box office.
You are crazy black panther has gotten people excited it will gross way more than aquaman and aquaman is a bigger character but just because of what black panther represent. ..same as was with wonder woman it represented something more than just another super hero movie.
Lol good luck with those predicitions. You are already ignoring his statements because you know he’s right.
Ugh.. Hate the whole DCEU vs MCU “rivalry”… Worldwide total DC did not beat Marvel lsst year and MOST importantly those two films did not PROFIT more than Civil War & Doc Strange…. Quit trying to make yourself feel better about the fact BvS should’ve been one of the biggest films of all-time and was a relative dud….. DC should be very happy tho, Wonder Woman just saved the upcoming Justice League film..
You sure are contributing a lot to the the Marvel vs DC rivalry and being a biased fanboy for someone who said that they hate the rivalry.
What fatigue? Marvel movies still beat DCEU.
It’s sad that you think this.
Me thinks the only real fatigue is DC fanboys constant whining about how DC films don’t get any respect from hundreds of movie critics around the world, fans (lower CinemaScores overall than Marvel) and box office receipts both domestically and internationally. Wonder Woman is the exception, FINALLY…at least on the domestic front. WB/DC have finally embraced the Marvel model in Wonder Woman by creating a film that is lighter in tone, entertaining and even funny at times while staying true to its comic book roots. No wonder American women supported Wonder Woman. I remain skeptical whether this will be a trend in DC movies moving forward but WB should hang on to Wonder Woman’s female director for more than just Wonder Woman sequels.
The way I see it The Justice League movie would have to make somewhere in the 500-600 million range for this to be true. Granted, it’s not a fair comparison because we’re talking about 3 vs 2 films. However, the point remains this isn’t true.
Wait till Black Panther comes along
Wonder Women has yet to open in Japan(opens in August) or finish its global run so the foreign comparison is unfair.
It will only take $10-$15 million in Japan and with only $3.3 million this last weekend at the rest of the international BO its run is over. WB should be more worried about the poor European performance.
Foreign performance is on par with other DC solo titles so what do they have to worry about?
She only has Japan. She won’t make any money there. Japan is unkind to superheroes. Only Spider-man is king there. And guess who is opening opposite her there in August??? Hehehe! Yup. Bye Diana. She’ll make $20 mill tops in Japan. And I’m being generous….
Fyi- she made $3mill WW LAST WEEKEND. She drops more than 50% in non USA territories every week. She’s done. GOTG kicked her royal A$$!!! It would’ve been worse had Guardians opened after schools were out and hadn’t been cut off by that Indian flick in China. WW is just lucky and in NO WAY a game changing phenomemon!
you are just dimply misogynistic. It’s either you are crushing on thr hot guys of marvel or you hate a woman to succeed. If you have respect for your mother who brought you on earth then be happy for Wonder Woman. Why are you so bitter? Bitter bitter bitter looser!!!
WW is the 4th highest grossing film of the year worldwide so far. What spiderman will or won’t do I don’t know, it just fell 61% in the US which was unexpected. I liked it, I thought it would have legs. I have no reason to compare it with WW or to try to put it down by talking about how it won’t beat WW in the domestic box office and it will probably not make the 800mil WW will close with global either.
Are you still desperately clinging to that whole it’s not an epic movie narrative? Even after all these time of everyone talking about its success you have to come to an article about WW beating gotg2 to become the highest grossing superhero film of the year to try to find something negative to say? It’s over, the movie is huge, it’s OK, you’ll live.
Don’t know how else to put this but you sound kind of dumb.
Wonder Woman doesn’t have a chance at beating GotG2 worldwide anyways. It’ll probably get about $15M in Japan. (being generous, Man of Steel made $9M in Japan), and just over $400M foreign as well as domestic.
It will end just a little over $800M worldwide, while GotG2 gets 860M+.
GotG2 will stay ahead worldwide by about $50M.
I agree with Reality Check • 14 mins ago. Wonder woman had its flaws but managed to rectify them. Wonder woman deserves to make money. So far Warner bros has the following hits. (5 hits out of 9 releases)
Kong skull island. Lego batman movie. Wonder woman. Going in style. Everything everything. Only chips /house /unforgettable /King arthur bombed. Guardians and spiderman was ok but I’m tired of every MCU movie looking and sounding similar. DC is a little bit different. DC will trump Marvel now and again which means marvel has serious compeitition.
Keep dreaming. Wait till the reviews destroy JL. Hahaha!!!
How do you know the reviews will destroy jl?even if they do it’ll still make a boat load of money
Even with bad reviews JL will outgross both Spiderman and Thor in 10 days and will be the highest grossing superhero movie of the year.
Too bad Star Wars 8 will come along a month after JL and show everyone who’s boss.
well see about that
star wars is just popular not interesting like the avatar
middle earth is way better than those stupid star wars film they’re just popular
The Last Jedi will outgross every other 2017 movie. Never doubt the power of a Star Wars episode at the box office.
bitter bitter bitter
reviews destroy batman vs superman and suicide squad yet the two movies made in the list of 100 top grossing film of all time…DCEU DONT CARE ABOUT REVIEWS ANYMORE..bec they know thier movies will still make a ton of money/
I know Wonder Woman is a superhero flick and all that, hence the opening …. but guyz, there is a fine, fine love story and the leads have a ton of chemistry. Hence the relatively small drops from week to week.
I’m glad MCU fatigue has set. Was getting tired of their “filler” solo movies. It’s the same thing with different packaging. The only thing worth watching anymore is the team up movies; although Black Panther does look intriguing.
All you fanboys who doubted this movie should feel awfully silly now. Get off your computer and masturbate to my comic books that will cheer you up. Not the digital comic books the actual printed comic books in your closet.
You see Marvel? People are tired of you turning all of your movies into superhero sitcoms, with one quip every 5 seconds. Learn from the master.
Jeez, finally one DCEU movie manages to not be a complete waste of time and everyone gets delusions of grandeur. WW was OK. GoTG2 was OK and they both made money. I suspect both universes will be kerchinging for a while yet.
You: “One DCEU movie is now a financial and critical success, the MCU only has about 15 of those! They really showed them! Take that Marvel!”
Marvel: “k.”
So what we’ve learned is that when you make a movie that appeals to both men and women, but especially women, it makes a ton of money. You would have thought the studios would have learned this 20 years ago with Titanic…
Guardians run is very impressive seeing as they were like C-list characters, managed to do $300M the first time, and surpass even that with. Close to $400M for a Guardians movie would’ve sent you to an aslyum just a few years ago. They are bigger than Thor, Hulk, Captain America, and close to reaching Spider-Man box office numbers now.
Wonder Woman’s drops are very impressive as well. She has brought life into the DCEU and hopefully the success continues. Both of them rule, and Spidey will be sitting right behind them for #3 of the Summer. What a time to be a fan of this genre. The DC vs Marvel feud is tiring.
I don’t mean to be all squishy; but I do have two daughters, and I am so pleased for this success. It means a lot; especially during these times of women’s rights being rolled back by our pols (yes: going there; everything in pop culture has a context, and reflects greater issues of our time, even if unconsciously. That’s why Coppola made “The Conversation” in anticipation of Nixon’s machinations and eventual resignation.).
I do not mean to ascribe too much meaning to a film about a superhuman cartoon character, but I think it’s great that WW kicked ass. As a film, I thought it was pretty decent, apart from a bloated CGI third act; but as a pop culture phenomenon, it’s so much more refreshing than the testosterone conveyor belt.
The only thing I don’t understand: why do Marvel and DC geeks form “tribes” and bitch at each other? They know that they, actually, watch both iterations (I read both comics since I was a bairn); so why the stupid troll vinegar… there’s room for both, right?
If you’re that worried about a brand, then you’re a camp-follower, and you should worry about that.
They gripe at each other for the same reason people gripe at each other over politics. Half the population sees women’s right being rolled back and the other half sees this as the greatest time ever for women to be alive in the U.S. People have their teams and it’s far too easy to fight for them, even if they have to distort the facts to do it.
I hate to be a pedant, but summer’s not over yet. There have been a few August releases, including the original GUARDIANS and THE SIXTH SENSE, that went on to top their respective summers’ releases, and neither were expected to do so. So let’s wait and see before declaring the race over. (With the stratospheric reviews it’s getting, DUNKIRK might surprise the hell out of everyone.)
And they said people weren’t interested in seeing films about women
Some of the comments here are idiotic. If Marvel movies were played out, then why did Spider-Man do bigger box office than the WW movie? Wonder Woman only did so well because it hewed closer to the Marvel formula with humour, characters you could root for and a hero who cared about innocent people.
Truth has been spoken. But Wonder Woman & GotG 2 are both overrated.
Totally correct
If the movie was actually good, it would be making more money too…
Okay. I didn’t know Spiderman is beating wonder woman. Delusional marvel fanboy.
And what characters? All marvel movies has 2D characters.
Actually, that is the formula established originally by the original Superman. Everything you just described is a copy of that film. It isn’t a Marvel formula, nowhere close. Also, none of these films, from either cannon, over the past decade have sold as many tickets as The Dark Knight, Keaton’s Batman, Superman or the 1st Spider-Man. Those are still the standard bearers as far as audience goers go. So it’s funny to see people argue over all this when nothing comes close to those 4.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing isn’t it? Now that wonder woman is kicking all sorts of ass, the narrative is yeah it’s not surprising. There was a reason why it took so long for a ww film in the first place. Studios were afraid that it wouldn’t do the numbers. WW was the farthest thing from a safe bet.
I forgot to mention one other important point about this silly DC is better than Marvel discussion that comes up with the release of every new comic book film and that is importance of international box office to these blockbuster American films. American box office is no longer king for film studio bottom lines. Disney and WB don’t care specifically where their profits are coming from as long as there are profits. To Disney’s credit, they have long created films with global audience appeal in mind through casting choices and tweaking story lines to hold international audience appeal. This strategy is yet another area WB needs some help with their DC films which heretofore, other than Wonder Woman, most of their recent DC films seem like they were both created exclusively by pimply faced American teenage boys for pimply faced American teenage boys.
This is a WIN-WIN SITUATION for comic book properties!
A truly great year starting with Logan and then the subjects of this story, and then Spider-Man Homecoming.
Ultimately this helps keep the genre strong and the Box Office revenues flowing (in spite of less billion-dollar grossers this year, one cannot blame it on a successful genre).
Certainly Justice League, Thor: Ragnarok, and Star Wars Episode 8 will continue to fuel the genre fire as the year closes out…
The highest grossing film after Beauty and the Beast uhhh what does that even mean? Doesn’t that mean. Beauty and the Beast is the highest grossing moving and that’s what the article should be about? Way to diss Emma Watson on her wonderful accomplishment. Wonder Woman wasn’t even that good. She was great but the story was horrible. It wasn’t a disaster but if I listened to my gut instead of the critics, I would have saved myself a whole lot of money and just enjoyed it at home on demand or DVD. It’s not theater worthy. The critics are charlitans with this one.
u probably need to read the article,the title say”summer”..BATB isn’t summer movies…..lol u got blinded by ur hate……
Wow, you really need reading comprehension classes.
It’s what she deserves…
only insecure people who hates WONDER WOMAN………..
ww has a higher review than BATB
So Guardians wins the World Championship Wonder Woman wins the U.S Championship and yeah that means DC is better now come on.
There are dozens of different ways you can twist the data to put either DC or Marvel on top, depending on which you prefer. Marvel has more movies, but DC has more Oscars. Marvel’s sequel’s beat DC’s origin stories, but DC’s origin stories beat Marvel’s origin stories. One of them has the highest box office for a movie released during a full moon on a Tuesday in a 3rd world country! That makes them the best! Umm. No. If you have to pick one to like over the other, just do it. You don’t need empirical data to support your personal preferences and anybody who claims you’re wrong because of how many tickets other people bought is an idiot. There are tons of factors that make people buy tickets. A movie being “the best” isn’t always a factor. I think everyone mostly agrees the Transformers movies are an awful waste of time. And yet, most of them have done better worldwide boxoffice than the majority of DC and Marvel movies.
Fairly well put.
I don’t know. I’ve seen it twice. First time it was amazing but it drops pretty heavily after that. The end fight sequence essentially turns into an episode of DragonBallZ with over powered abilities that she did not originally have in the comics only to ex-machina a win using the power of…love. Ugh! The reward…NOTHING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! The wars continued and humanity continues to kill itself off regardless. Let’s face it folks, the only purpose of this movie was to introduce Wonder Woman…and take your money. Ah hell, the movie continuity wasn’t even that great but I blame BvS for that.
GoGv2 was a much more versatile film with bigger stakes using perhaps one of the most obscure teams in comics overall. That’s a sign of great writing because you have to build the story and its characters from scratch, keep the audience interested in said story and characters, and keep said story and characters entertaining.
Wonder Woman has had a massive fan base since the early days. Even if it bombed it would have done well in the box office based solely on fandom just as BvS and S.Squad had done. Fortunately it was actually a good movie. I think that’s what all of this is about really, rooting for the first DECENT female lead super hero movie (nobody has forgotten Catwoman).
So let’s not lose our minds here. It was a good fun movie with a great actress pick, not the cure for movie cancer.