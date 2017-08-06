Refresh for latest…: In another weekend crowded with holdovers, expansions and no new wide studio releases, the international box office was again led by China and blackout action smash Wolf Warriors 2. Now at an estimated $470M after 11 days, the film is on its way to devouring The Mermaid’s 2016 record as the biggest movie ever in the Middle Kingdom.

Hollywood is currently shut out of that market, but had business to get on with in the rest of the world. Fox’s War For The Planet Of The Apes came out swinging at No. 1 in each of its 14 new markets, including France, Brazil and Germany; and was the top studio movie this frame. The weekend added $31.5M to the critically praised film — its best score since offshore rollout began in mid-July — for an international total of $147.8M before Korea (August 15), China (September 15) and Japan (October 13) get in on the action.

The No. 2 Hollywood movie at offshore turnstiles, Dunkirk channeled $25M in its third voyage. In the UK, the running cume is $49.8M, surpassing the lifetime of Christopher Nolan’s Inception. The drop was 44% overall for an overseas cume of $180.6M and a global total at $314.2M. It crossed $300M yesterday.

Elsewhere, Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me franchise got even Gru-vier this weekend. It is now the top-grossing animated series ever worldwide with $3.528B, passing the Shrek films for the record. Despicable Me 3 has lifted its worldwide cume to $879.5M.

In other milestones, Universal’s The Mummy crossed $400M at the global box office.

New titles in soft rollout this session include Sony/MRC’s The Dark Tower with $8M in 19 markets (Russia was the only major); and New Line/Warner Bros’ Annabelle: Creation at a No. 1 $1.1M in Italy (only opening).

Turning back to Wolf Warriors 2, comScore has the sophomore FSS at $163M, a 30% hike from the opening three-day last week. The sequel that features a sort of Chinese Rambo in star (and director) Wu Jing will blow past The Mermaid’s $527M (RMB 3.39B) this week with local platform Maoyan predicting a huge RMB 3.8B ($565M) finish. That’s good news for Middle Kingdom coffers which had seen lackluster performances on local titles to date this year.

We are still waiting on estimates for Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

MORE…