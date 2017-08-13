Refresh for latest…: New Line/Warner Bros’ Annabelle: Creation came to life at the international box office this weekend with $35M in her first wide frame. The prequel spinoff was the major expanded title in overseas markets, while pictures like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dunkirk and more passed new milestones. Nevertheless, offshore play continues to be dominated by China‘s action phenom, Wolf Warrior 2.

The Wu Jing-helmed title saw a roughly 50% drop in the 3rd frame as it whistled to an estimated cume of $681.8M in the Middle Kingdom. That’s after 18 days in release and now places the movie at No. 3 on the list of all-time biggest grossers in a single market.

Having passed The Dark Knight, The Avengers, Jurassic World and Titanic this session, it sits behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7M) and Avatar ($760.5M). All films outside WW2 achieved their milestones in North America, and all figures are historical.

There is every reason to believe WW2 will knock the Na’vi off their No. 2 perch as daily grosses in the midweeks were around $30M on average. This weekend, per research firm Ent Group, the estimate is $82.14M, a 50% drop from last frame which itself was up 30% on the debut session. The Rambo-esque pic is due to run into September.

New Line Doing her bid for Hollywood, Annabelle: Creation expanded into 38 more markets this weekend after taking her first steps in Italy last session. The prequel spinoff snatched the top bow for the Conjuring franchise in 26 markets and now has an offshore cume of $36.7M. So far, the David F Sandberg title is dominated by Asia. The Latin American markets, where this sort of horror can overindex, will open this week. The previous Annabelle made over 67% of her ultimate $256.8M worldwide box office abroad.

There’s yet more good news for Warner Bros as Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk crossed $200M at the overseas box office this weekend with a $14.5M session that lifts the boats to $210M in 62 markets.

Elsewhere, Despicable Me 3 passed $150M in China, and is now the No. 6 highest-grossing animated movie ever at the international box office, having stepped over Toy Story 3 this week. Also, Universal’s breakout comedy Girls Trip took a jaunt past $100M worldwide.

Sony Pictures And, swinging into Japan, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming netted No. 1 and $7.1M from 779 screens. The offshore cume is closing in on $400M with $395.6M to date while worldwide the webbed wonder has topped $700M. And, he’s still got China on deck.

Breakdowns of the films above, and more, are being updated below.

