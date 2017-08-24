EXCLUSIVE: Letitia Wright, who is poised to breakout with her role as Princess Shuri in Disney/Marvel’s highly anticipated Black Panther standalone, has joined with WME.

The British-born actress boast an impressive upcoming film slate for 2018. In addition to Black Panther, which will be released February 16, she appears in Lionsgate’s The Commuter, alongside Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga, out in January 2018, and Steven Spielberg’s tentpole sci-fi film Ready Player One, in theaters March 30.

Previously with Gersh, Wright’s other credits include a starring role in the British film Urban Hymn, as well as stints on Channel 4/AMC ‘s Humans, the British series Cucumber.

She will continue to be repped by Identity Agency Group in the UK.