Cable news networks are surrounding a major story: North Korea has cleared a big technological hurdle to becoming a nuclear threat to the U.S. “It is the first big crisis of this administration,” one pundit said on MSNBC. Even Fox News had a defense expert conceding, “We’re in a new situation.”

So how does President Donald Trump reassure Americans about all of these ominous developments, first reported by the Washington Post? By tweeting about “fake” poll numbers, of course:

After 200 days, rarely has any Administration achieved what we have achieved..not even close! Don't believe the Fake News Suppression Polls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

That followed another tweet, apparently alluding to a Breitbart “investigation” into media outlets’ dealings with sources:

E-mails show that the AmazonWashingtonPost and the FailingNewYorkTimes were reluctant to cover the Clinton/Lynch secret meeting in plane. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

As if that weren’t enough distraction, the President of the United States then retweeted a Fox News tweet from Sunday that cited a Bureau of Labor Statistics stat that more than 1 million jobs have been added since Inauguration Day.

Hours after the news broke, Trump did weigh in, telling reporters that North Korea would face “fire and fury” if they continue down the nuclear path. But his Twitter account as of now has no mention of the missile reports.

Trump did tweet once about North Korea during his favorite early-morning hours. But it was unrelated to today’s troubling news, rather a note of solidarity based on Saturday’s United Nations vote on de-nuclearization, which most experts believe is out the window if the Post report proves true.

After many years of failure,countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

The look-at-this-shiny-object M.O. exists far beyond Twitter, of course. He has repeatedly held campaign-style rallies, complete with campaign-style boasts and shots at Democrats, during especially fraught periods. Last week, after a barrage of negative news about the ongoing investigation into ties between the Russian government and the Administration, Trump held a rally in West Virginia. Even his current 17-day vacation is a disconnection from the day-to-day, though Trump has insisted — via Twitter, naturally — that it is a “working” getaway.