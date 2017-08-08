Cable news networks are surrounding a major story: North Korea has cleared a big technological hurdle to becoming a nuclear threat to the U.S. “It is the first big crisis of this administration,” one pundit said on MSNBC. Even Fox News had a defense expert conceding, “We’re in a new situation.”
So how does President Donald Trump reassure Americans about all of these ominous developments, first reported by the Washington Post? By tweeting about “fake” poll numbers, of course:
That followed another tweet, apparently alluding to a Breitbart “investigation” into media outlets’ dealings with sources:
As if that weren’t enough distraction, the President of the United States then retweeted a Fox News tweet from Sunday that cited a Bureau of Labor Statistics stat that more than 1 million jobs have been added since Inauguration Day.
Hours after the news broke, Trump did weigh in, telling reporters that North Korea would face “fire and fury” if they continue down the nuclear path. But his Twitter account as of now has no mention of the missile reports.
Trump did tweet once about North Korea during his favorite early-morning hours. But it was unrelated to today’s troubling news, rather a note of solidarity based on Saturday’s United Nations vote on de-nuclearization, which most experts believe is out the window if the Post report proves true.
The look-at-this-shiny-object M.O. exists far beyond Twitter, of course. He has repeatedly held campaign-style rallies, complete with campaign-style boasts and shots at Democrats, during especially fraught periods. Last week, after a barrage of negative news about the ongoing investigation into ties between the Russian government and the Administration, Trump held a rally in West Virginia. Even his current 17-day vacation is a disconnection from the day-to-day, though Trump has insisted — via Twitter, naturally — that it is a “working” getaway.
Best headline ever
It’d be funny except it’s not.
Fake news. Fake polls. Fake President. Fake President responding to fake Twitter accounts.
Everything fake is chic these days.
Fake you.
Let’s not forget all the fake polling from the campaign season… 2+ years.
Just saying.
It wasn’t “fake” polling. It was incorrect polling. People came out to vote for Trump that had never voted for a mainstream candidate. These people were so uninvolved with politics that no one bothered to poll them, not that they responded to polls anyway. Outside of that were people that voted for Trump, but lied about their feelings towards him prior to the election. The MSM didn’t collectively make up numbers. They reported, in good faith, numbers that were later proved to be incorrect.