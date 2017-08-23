William Baldwin (The Squid and the Whale, Flatliners) and Jay Abdo (A Hologram for the King, Queen of the Desert) are set to co-star opposite Val Kilmer in the indie comedy 1st Born, from Iranian director Ali Atshani. The film, a Iranian-US joint production, follows young newlywed couple, Iranian born Ben and American Kate. When their first pregnancy has complications, it takes the whole family to come together, which is no small feat. Ben’s father Hamid (Adbo) a virulent anti-American Iranian politician while Kate’s father Biden is an equally anti-Iranian U.S. politician. The whole extended family must learn to put their differences aside and find common ground to come together for the sake of Ben and Kate and their baby. Baldwin will play Saul, a true Washington elite and one of the most successful campaign managers around. LA Independent Film and Entertainment’s Sam Khoze and Edwin Avaness are producing the film, which as written by Khoze, Tarek Zohdy and Medhi Alimirzayi. Baldwin is repped by Innovative Artists and Link Entertainment, while Abdo is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Netflix film The Week Of has added Rob Morgan to the cast, joining stars Chris Rock and Adam Sandler in the film, which brings together the families of a soon-to-be married couple as the final preparations for the wedding ceremony. Morgan will play Rock’s cousin Marvin. Robert Smigel is directing from a script he penned with Sandler. Sandler’s Happy Madison Production and Allen Covert are producing. Morgan can currently be seen in Netflix/Marvel series The Defenders, reprising his role from Luke Cage and Daredevil. He’ll also be seen in the soon-to-be released Netflix film Mudbound. Morgan is repped by TCA Jed Root, Harden-Curtis Associates and Robyn Bluestone Management.