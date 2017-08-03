The revival of Will & Grace is getting extended to two 13-episode seasons, its ninth and tenth. NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt made the announcement at the top of the show’s TCA session.
The renewal comes ahead of the comedy series’ fall debut, on the heels of its first table read this week.It continues the revival’s Cinderella run.
Will & Grace‘s unexpected return started with a surprise 10-minute election mini-episode that translated into a 10-episode series order for a new season of the Emmy-winning comedy on NBC. That order was subsequently increased to 12 episodes, with the Will & Grace reboot anchoring a new Must See TV NBC Thursday lineup at 8 PM.
The new installments of Will & Grace reunite original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. Also back are creators/executive producer Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, joined by a number of the original series’ writers.
Will & Grace, which aired from 1998-2006 as one of the last tentpoles of NBC’s once-venerable Must-See TV comedy lineup, has a great legacy: In addition to winning 16 Emmys, including best comedy series, it is credited with paving the way for LGBT characters on TV, featuring the first openly gay lead characters on a primetime network series.
