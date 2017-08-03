Will & Grace‘s unexpected return started with a surprise 10-minute election mini-episode that translated into a 10-episode series order for a new season of the Emmy-winning comedy on NBC. That order was subsequently increased to 12 episodes, with the Will & Grace reboot anchoring a new Must See TV NBC Thursday lineup at 8 PM.

The door was always open to do more. “It’s possible,” Greenblatt said in May, “It’s my hope that we will have more than that.” He reiterated his desire for more episodes during the NBC executive session earlier today.

The new installments of Will & Grace reunite original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. Also back are creators/executive producer Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, joined by a number of the original series’ writers.

Will & Grace, which aired from 1998-2006 as one of the last tentpoles of NBC’s once-venerable Must-See TV comedy lineup, has a great legacy: In addition to winning 16 Emmys, including best comedy series, it is credited with paving the way for LGBT characters on TV, featuring the first openly gay lead characters on a primetime network series.