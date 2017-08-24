As NBC gears up for the return of Will & Grace after more than a decade, the network is reminding us that “it was a phenomenon that changed television forever.” And for the first time since The Da Vinci Code was in theaters, the fab foursome is back together and ready to resume the romp.

NBCUniversal

That’s right, honey — after 10 seconds of recapping the Emmy-winning 1998-2006 incarnation, the promo goes back to the future with Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprising their roles in the 16-episode comeback season. Also returning are creators/executive producer Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, joined by a number of the original series’ writers.

The show was the highest-rated sitcom among adults 18-49, from 2001-05, but its revival was unexpected. Will & Grace Version 2.0, which already has been renewed for a 13-episode second season, started with a surprise 10-minute election mini-episode that translated into a series order for a new run. That order was increased to 12 episodes in the spring and now to 16, with the comedy anchoring a new Must See TV NBC Thursday lineup starting September 28.

Sample gag: The gang is relaxing in the living room as Jack (Hayes) looks at his phone: “Grindr’s gotten so stanky,” he laments. “I feel like I could get finger herpes just scrolling.”

Welcome back.