Whoopi Goldberg is still not leaving The View, the ABC News daytime talker she joined in 2007 and has for years ably performed the role of Den Mother.

Reports of Goldberg leaving The View have become a regular spring thing, like the blossoming of the crocuses which, like the Goldberg reports, die off a few weeks later.

In May of ’16, for instance, it was reported Whoopi was exiting the show. In September of ’16, Whoopi said those spring reports were just premature, and that she would “probably not” return next season – which would be this coming season.

“I have to do it, baby, because I have to go and grow,” Goldberg had said at the time, to Wendy Williams. “I got stuff to do. I got movies I need to direct. I got books I got to finish.” She added, “this was great and I love doing it, but it’s been a while and they’re in their 20th season. They did this without me.”

Happily, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, Goldberg has decided to stick around. Coincidentally, or not, the program also seems to have recovered from its several seasons-long panel madness, that saw the quick exits of Rosie O’Donnell, Rosie Perez, Raven-Symone, Candace Cameron Bure, Michelle Collins, and Nicolle Wallace who has gone on to tear up the turf over at MSNBC, where she’s far better suited. Like other topical talk shows, The View is enjoying a ratings bump in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Which may have played into Goldberg’s decision to stick around.