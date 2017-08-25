TLC has picked up another season of hit series Who Do You Think You Are? for premiere in spring 2018.

Executive produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, the series follows celebrities as they embark on personal journeys of self-discovery by tracing their own family trees. Throughout the experience they learn the truth about old family secrets, discover shocking revelations and ultimately, make unbelievable connections with the lives of their ancestors.

Who Do You Think You Are? is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for Structured Reality Program, its third nomination in this category and fourth overall. Last year, the series won an Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Reality Program.

Who Do You Think You Are? is produced by Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television, and Is Or Isn’t Entertainment for TLC. The series is based on an original format created by Wall to Wall Media and Alex Graham.