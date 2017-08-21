Nepal has selected Deepak Rauniyar’s social drama Seto Surya (White Sun) as its entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 90th Academy Awards. Exec produced by Danny Glover (via his Louverture banner), the film is set after the Nepalese civil war, a conflict that raged from 1996-2006, and centers on a former Maoist rebel who struggles to reintegrate with his community and family.

The picture world premiered in the Venice Horizons section last year and went on to play Torotno, Busan, Palm Springs and several other festivals, picking up prizes along the way.

Rauniyar, who confirmed the film’s selection to Deadline, is a TIFF Talent Lab alum. Toronto’s Cameron Bailey has said that White Sun “evokes an entire nation’s turmoil, showing how the scars of war never quite heal, even long after the conflict has officially ended.”

Nepal has previously received a Foreign Language nomination for 1999’s Caravan. Submissions to the race will be rolling in from around the world over the next several weeks. They’ll then be whittled down to a shortlist that’s revealed in December, ahead of the final nominations on January 23. The Oscar ceremony takes place March 4.