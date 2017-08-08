Showtime has announced fall premiere dates for its new half-hour comedy series White Famous, starring Jay Pharoah, and SMILF, from Frankie Shaw (Mr. Robot). The debut dates were announced today as part of Showtime’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour.

White Famous, a co-production between Lionsgate TV and Showtime based on the personal experiences of Jamie Foxx, will premiere at 10 PM Sunday, October 15, following Ray Donovan. SMILF – starring Shaw and based on her Sundance Film Festival Jury Award-winning short film – will launch at 10 PM Sunday, November 5, following the 9 PM Season 8 premiere that night of the hit series Shameless. On November 5, White Famous will move to 10:30 PM. You can watch trailers for both below:

In White Famous, from Californication creator Tom Kapinos, director Tim Story and Foxx, who is a recurring guest star, Pharoah plays Floyd Mooney, a talented young comedian whose star is rising, forcing him to navigate the treacherous waters of maintaining his credibility as he begins to cross over into the world of becoming “white famous.” Foxx, Story and Kapinos executive produce.

SMILF, co-produced by ABC Signature Studios and Showtime, will take a raw and honest comedic look at Bridgette (Shaw), a twentysomething from Southie whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood. Adapting her Sundance Film Festival Jury Award-winning short film, Shaw will star, write, produce and direct the semi-autobiographical comedy, with Michael London, Janice Williams, Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, and Scott King executive producing. Rosie O’Donnell co-stars in her first series regular TV role as Tutu, Bridgette’s prideful Southie mother who lives by her own set of rules.