Meagan Good is set to guest star in two episodes of the upcoming Showtime comedy series White Famous, reprising her role Kali from Showtime’s Californication.

Kali is a young pop star who is friends with Sadie (Cleopatra Coleman), the ex-girlfriend of Floyd (Jay Pharoah) and mother of his son. The role reunites Good with White Famous co-creator Tom Kapinos, creator of Californication.

Good joins a White Famous guest cast that includes executive producer Jamie Foxx along with Jack Davenport, Michael Rapaport, Kendrick Sampson, Lyndon Smith, Stephen Tobolowsky and Natalie Zea.

Based on Foxx’s personal experiences coming up in the business, White Famous hails from Kapinos, director Tim Story and Foxx. It focuses on a talented, young African-American comedian, Floyd Mooney (Pharoah), whose star is rising, forcing him to navigate the treacherous waters of maintaining his credibility as he begins to cross-over toward becoming “white famous.”

Good played the lead role in the Steven Spielberg series Minority Report and will star in the title role of the upcoming series Foxy Brown. She will also be seen in the films A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love on Election Night and Motivated Seller.