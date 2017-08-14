The WGA just announced that the submission period is now open for the 2018 WGA Documentary Screenplay Award which will honor outstanding achievement in documentary feature writing. Submissions will be accepted today through Nov. 17, 2017 at 5:30 PM.

WGA Documentary Screenplay nominees, as well as Original and Adapted Screenplay nominees, will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. The 2018 70th Annual WGA Awards will be presented at concurrent ceremonies on Sunday, Feb. 11, 201 in New York City at the Edison Ballroom and in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton.

Qualifications for WGA Documentary Screenplay Award eligibility include: