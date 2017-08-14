The WGA just announced that the submission period is now open for the 2018 WGA Documentary Screenplay Award which will honor outstanding achievement in documentary feature writing. Submissions will be accepted today through Nov. 17, 2017 at 5:30 PM.
WGA Documentary Screenplay nominees, as well as Original and Adapted Screenplay nominees, will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. The 2018 70th Annual WGA Awards will be presented at concurrent ceremonies on Sunday, Feb. 11, 201 in New York City at the Edison Ballroom and in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton.
Qualifications for WGA Documentary Screenplay Award eligibility include:
Theatrical documentaries must have been written under the WGA’s Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) or under a bona fide collective bargaining agreement of the Writers Guild of Canada, Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, Writers’ Guild of Ireland, Writers’ Guild of South Africa, New Zealand Writers Guild, Film Writers’ Association (India), La Guilde Francaise des Scénaristes (France), Scriptwriters Guild of Israel, the Société des Auteurs de Radio, Télévision et Cinéma (Québec) or Verband Deutscher Drehbuchautoren (VDD/Germany) (collectively, “affiliate Guilds”).
Documentaries must contain an on-screen writing credit and have been exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles or New York for at least one week during 2017.
Scripts must be feature length (more than 40 minutes).
Documentaries that received their first public exhibition via broadcast or cable television are not eligible for Writers Guild Awards consideration.
Foreign-language films are eligible, provided they feature English-language subtitles.
No Comments