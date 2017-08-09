Vikings veteran Gustaf Skarsgård and Fares Fares (Tyrant) are set as series regulars and Betty Gabriel (Good Girls Revolt) will recur in the second season of Westworld, HBO’s multi-Emmy-nominated breakout sci-fi Western.

Skarsgård will play Karl Strand, a white-collar guy comfortable in the field. Fares will portray Antoine Costa, a tech expert with an objective perspective. Gabriel is Maling, who is trying to restore order on the ground. The three find themselves in an unpredictable environment during the second season.

They join previously announced new Season 2 series regulars Katja Herbers, Talulah Riley, Louis Herthum and Neil Jackson, as well as recurring actor Jonathan Tucker.

The Season 1 cast includes stars Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth and Clifton Collins Jr.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie, Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. The series led the recent Emmy nominations with 22 overall, including outstanding drama series, lead actress for Evan Rachel Wood, and lead actor for Anthony Hopkins.

Skarsgård, known as the eccentric Floki on History’s Vikings will continue in the role in the series’ fifth season. On the feature side, Skarsgård’s credits include Kon-Tiki, VI and The Way Back. He’s repped by MGMT Entertainment & Agentfirman Planthaber/Kildén/Mandic in Sweden.