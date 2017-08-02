This has to be among the most to-the-point lawsuits you’ll ever see. In a three-page (!) filing today, the Weinstein Company is seeking $10 million in damages over a deal for global rights to a film titled His House that it says the defendants reneged on.

The complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court (read it here) claims that TWC signed a deal last week with Starchild Pictures to distribute the film worldwide. Here is pretty much everything you need to know about this suit:

On or about July 21, 2017, through written communications to and from California, plaintiff and defendants entered into a written contract pursuant to which, on terms set forth therein, plaintiff obtained the worldwide rights to distribute a feature motion picture entitled His House, the rights in which defendants purported to own or control. Plaintiff has done everything required of it under the Contract and is in no manner or respect in breach thereof. Defendants have repudiated the Contract by denying that they have any obligation to plaintiff thereunder. As a direct and proximate result of defendants’ repudiation of the Contract, plaintiff has suffered and will suffer damages in a sum in excess of$10 million.

That’s really just about it, but the suit also seeks to keep Starchild from distributing or exploiting His House anywhere in the world. The individual defendants are Remi Weekes, Edward King, Martin Gentles and Steven Schneider. The Weinstein Company is represented in the suit by attorneys Bertram Fields, Charles N. Shephard of Greenberg Glusker Field Claman & Machinger in Los Angeles.