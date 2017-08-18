The Weinstein Company will put a new film logo, Mizchief, on the August 25 release of Leap!, and will use it to make more animated films, TWC co-chairman Harvey Weinstein announced. Pic features the voices of Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kate McKinnon and Mel Brooks. It is about an orphan who dreams of going to Paris to be a dancer, teaming with a youth who wants to be a famous inventor.

The second release under the label is The Guardian Brothers, TWC’s first production with Gary Wang and Life Chaser Animation Studios, which features the voices of Meryl Streep, Brooks, Nicole Kidman, Edward Norton, Dan Fogler and Bella Thorne. In development: The Firework-Makers Daughter, and The Cricket In Times Square.

“I named the label Mizchief because that’s how my son pronounces mischief,” Weinstein said. “Animation is a playful new direction for us and I’m thrilled to expand the TWC repertoire into a whole new category of films for our kids to enjoy and for us to enjoy with them. All of these films will share incredible stories that most importantly both inspire and entertain our kids.”