Oops. The Weather Channel had a bit of a glitch in its live stream of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Just before the TWC/ live feed kicked off, audio of people talking could be heard, along with music playing in the background and a countdown clock visible on the video screen. A female voice came through at one point, saying “Who the f*ck is calling the studio?”

Audio was fixed but the glitch did not go unnoticed by a few viewers. (The Twitter livestream is in partnership with IBM-owned weather.com and not part of The Weather Channel TV network.)

Don't miss #Eclipse2017 LIVE now! See day turn to night coast to coast, across the path of totality! https://t.co/gJg87pfMID — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 21, 2017

.@Twitter/@weatherchannel doesn't realize we can hear the audio of their hosts on the live eclipse feed. "Who the f- is calling the studio?" — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) August 21, 2017