Oops. The Weather Channel had a bit of a glitch in its live stream of Monday’s total solar eclipse.
Just before the TWC/Twitter live feed kicked off, audio of people talking could be heard, along with music playing in the background and a countdown clock visible on the video screen. A female voice came through at one point, saying “Who the f*ck is calling the studio?”
Audio was fixed but the glitch did not go unnoticed by a few viewers. (The Twitter livestream is in partnership with IBM-owned weather.com and not part of The Weather Channel TV network.)
