More than a year after Wayward Pines ended its second season run, the anthology horror series from M. Night Shyamalan is still alive.

“We don’t know yet,” said Fox Entertainment president David Madden when asked if the series is dead during the Fox executive session at TCA where he joined on stage chairman Dana Walden. “M. Night has talked to both Dana and me recently about the possibilities of what a third season could be. We are exploring story and casting ideas; we haven’t made any decisions.”

Developed by Chad Hodge based on the novels by Blake Crouch, Wayward Pines was a solid DVR performer the first season. Ratings tapered off in Season 2.

The first season starred Matt Dillon, the second was toplined by Jason Patric. Hodge ran Season 1 before leaving to shepherd his TNT series Good Behavior. The second season of Wayward Pines was run by Mark Friedman.