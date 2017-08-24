Wasted! The Story Of Food Waste, the Tribeca-bowing documentary from Anthony Bourdain, will hit theaters October 13 day-and-date with a VOD bow. The pic comes from Neon’s newly launched boutique label Super LTD, which made the docu its first acquisition. It unveiled its first trailer today.

The docu, through the perspectives of chefs like Bourdain, Mario Batali, Massimo Bottura, Dan Barber and Danny Bowien, shows how they battle food waste — transforming what most people consider garbage, scraps and rejects into incredible dishes that feed more people, impact the bottom line and create a more sustainable food system. That’s key in a world where 1.3 billion tons of food is thrown out each year (in the U.S., 40% of the food produced is going to waste).

Emmy winners Anna Chai and Nari Kye (The Mind Of A Chef) co-directed the pic, from Bourdain’s Zero Point Zero Films with support from the Rockefeller Foundation.

Check out the trailer above, then think twice the next time you clean out your fridge.