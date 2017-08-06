Former NBC programming exec Warren Littlefield picked up the TCA’s Heritage Award for the network’s long-running comedy hit Seinfeld.

“Twenty seven years ago we decided to stiff Bob Hope on a birthday special and fund four episodes of Seinfeld,” Littlefield said.

“I guess it was a good call,” he added.

Seinfeld has been, “for the world..outrageous, wonderful therapy,” said the former network programming chief who now executive produces Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and FX’s Fargo.

Littlefield, one of few NBC execs to champion Seinfeld in its early days when ratings were not great and focus groups were telling the network the show was “too New York” and the characters not likeable, said it was an honor to be picking up this particular award.

“I thought I was going to be here with Larry [David] taking shots from him,” Littlefield said. He famously got savaged on the series, played by Bob Balaban, a clip of which was shown before Littlefield took the stage to accept the trophy on the program’s behalf.