Julia Jensen has been named SVP Publicity and Communications for Warner Bros Consumer Products. The 20-year industry veteran will be responsible for developing and leading communication strategies to drive consumer engagement and awareness for WBCP’s brands and franchises.

Jensen also will collaborate with partners across divisions and externally to drive public relations efforts for global licensing, retail and promotional programs across all WBCP products and experiences.

Jensen joins WBCP from WWE, where she was VP Brand since June 2016, developing strategies designed to increase brand engagement and cultural relevancy. She spent 15 years at Mattel including a stint as VP Global Brands Communications, spearheading the global communications strategy for brands including Barbie and serving as key communications contact for partnership management across fashion, technology, entertainment and other industries. Earlier in her career, she held positions at Fleishman-Hillard, Ketchum and Agnew Carter McCarthy.

“Julia is a highly accomplished communications executive who will be an essential asset to our team as we continue to drive meaningful brand engagement with our fans,” WBCP President Pam Lifford said. “Our division has been experiencing a time of exciting transition and growth, and I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Julia to shape and communicate our narrative with key stakeholders.”