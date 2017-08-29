Warner Bros has promoted Adam Presser to SVP International at Warner Bros Entertainment, the latest move to bolster the studio’s China business. Previously VP International, Presser will be tasked with helping build and manage all of Warner Bros’ businesses in China including the production of Chinese-language and co-produced films, TV shows and web series; the distribution and marketing of WB English and Chinese content; and the expansion of ancillary businesses locally.

Presser, fluent in written and spoken Mandarin Chinese, had been VP International since joining the studio in 2015. He will be based in Burbank and report to Warner Bros’ EVP International Reg Harpur, and also work with Gillian Zhao, EVP and managing director of Warner Bros China, on new business development, evaluating possible partnerships and in-territory acquisitions, and government relations.

“Adam brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our efforts in China and around the

world,” Harpur said. “He’s been invaluable in helping us navigate the Chinese business and

regulatory landscape as we launched joint ventures as well as our own in-country operations.

This promotion recognizes the many contributions he’s made since joining Warner Bros., and I

look forward to working with him as he expands his responsibilities.”

Presser previously was senior director of Ticketmaster’s China ops, and worked on one of the first China-U.S. movie co-productions, 2006’s The Painted Veil.