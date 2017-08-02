Abramorama has picked up the U.S. and Canadian theatrical distribution rights to The Farthest, the documentary on NASA’s Voyager space mission program, which defied all odds by visiting for the first time our solar system’s outer planets. Written and directed by Emer Reynolds (Here Was Cuba), the film will have a limited release in Los Angles and New York, timed with the 40th anniversary of the 1977 mission launch, followed by its debut on PBS August 23.

These spacecrafts, likely to survive for millions of years, carry a time capsule of Earth – a Golden Record made under the direction of astronomer Carl Sagan bearing recordings and images of life on our planet. In all likelihood, the two Voyagers and their Golden Records will outlive humanity.

John Murray (On A River In Ireland) and Clare Stronge (Spider House) produced the film for Crossing the Line, while John Rubin, Dennis Liu and Sean B. Carroll served as executive producers.

Abramorama negotiated the deal with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios on behalf of the filmmakers.